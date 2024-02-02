Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

PEAK opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 85.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,711,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,948,000 after acquiring an additional 120,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 92.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,468 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,911 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

