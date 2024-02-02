Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Price Down 4%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $37.13. Approximately 29,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 193,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTLF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $144.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 71.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,823,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,300,000 after purchasing an additional 195,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,144,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,372 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $55,623,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,474,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,087,000 after purchasing an additional 130,772 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

