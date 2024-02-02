Heartland Financial USA’s (HTLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $144.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 71.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 190.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

