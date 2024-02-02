HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives $62.80 Average PT from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.80.

DINO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DINO opened at $57.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

