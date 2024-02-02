Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Highwoods Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years. Highwoods Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 357.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of HIW opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 685.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 68,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 196,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,482,000 after buying an additional 649,394 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 44,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

