Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,477,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.41 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

