Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.
Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Houlihan Lokey Company Profile
Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.
