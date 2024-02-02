Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

HLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HLI stock opened at $121.87 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $83.92 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950 in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.