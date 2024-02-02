HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter. HOYA had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.11%.
HOYA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.72. HOYA has a twelve month low of $95.04 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.
HOYA Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HOYA
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Coca-Cola: Top-Rated dividend stock breaks out ahead of earnings
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Magnificent Meta Platforms stock will double in value
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Brinker International throws a high-volume continuation signal
Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.