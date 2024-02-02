HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HSBC by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,964,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,420,000 after buying an additional 438,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HSBC opened at $39.49 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSBC. Societe Generale downgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas lowered HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.