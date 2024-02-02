Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.
Hub Group Stock Down 2.3 %
HUBG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 136,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,509. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
