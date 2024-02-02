Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.67 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $2.00-2.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.000-2.500 EPS.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.3 %

HUBG traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 136,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,509. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hub Group from $42.50 to $21.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

