Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $21.25

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.50 to $21.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company's stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $40.00 to $37.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Hub Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,091,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter worth $39,887,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

