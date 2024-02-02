Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Patterson Companies worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 556.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $49,651.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,313.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

PDCO stock opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.31.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

