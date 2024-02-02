Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after buying an additional 3,112,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,964,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.50. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

View Our Latest Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.