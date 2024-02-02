Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,522 shares of company stock worth $2,800,825. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

