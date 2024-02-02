Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $782,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 702.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,848,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

