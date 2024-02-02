Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of C3.ai worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 8,111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,477.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 45,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $1,399,690.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 727,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,352,172.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Trading Down 0.5 %

AI stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.79 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

