Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

