Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $115,645.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,803.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,106 shares of company stock valued at $480,868. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

