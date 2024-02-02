Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 25,500 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 283,064 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $54.08 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,450 shares of company stock worth $1,584,788. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ciena Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.