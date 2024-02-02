Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FANG opened at $152.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

