IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMG. Bank of America lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 7.8 %

TSE:IMG opened at C$3.45 on Friday. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.26.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.1406639 earnings per share for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

