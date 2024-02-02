IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 75,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $2,627,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,746,381.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock worth $5,866,486 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,185 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.84 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

