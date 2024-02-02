Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Up to $67.64

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.64, but opened at $69.78. Immunocore shares last traded at $70.77, with a volume of 261,832 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.