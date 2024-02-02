ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN opened at $29.36 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -94.71 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $62,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

