Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs restated their outperform rating on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.44) EPS.

IMNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Immunome Stock Down 0.7 %

IMNM stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $702.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.53. Immunome has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunome by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunome by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 53.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

