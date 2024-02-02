Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 58.1% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,475. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.32. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

