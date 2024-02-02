Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 59.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 876,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,836,000 after purchasing an additional 327,931 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 367,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR opened at $81.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $82.23.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

