Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.12.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $250.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $252.60.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.