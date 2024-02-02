Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $1.12 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 703.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,439 shares of company stock worth $2,865,224. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %

USB stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

