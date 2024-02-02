Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.09. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

