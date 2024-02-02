Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Acquires 5,143 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,468.64 ($3,138.37).

Shares of GRID stock traded down GBX 3.70 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 47.80 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,267. Gresham House Energy Storage has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.60 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.50 ($2.13). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 106.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £274.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.86 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Gresham House Energy Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

