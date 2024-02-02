Insider Selling: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) CEO Sells 9,689 Shares of Stock

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total transaction of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $385.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

