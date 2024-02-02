Insider Selling: Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Insider Sells $149,700.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) insider Robert G. Dyck sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $149,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $373,935.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $13.27 on Friday. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $762.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 44.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $193.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently -12.66%.

BANC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banc of California

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

Further Reading

