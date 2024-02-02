Insider Selling: Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells 7,670 Shares of Stock

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider William Wyatt sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,385 ($43.03), for a total value of £259,629.50 ($330,065.47).

Caledonia Investments Stock Down 0.7 %

CLDN stock opened at GBX 3,405 ($43.29) on Friday. Caledonia Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 3,110 ($39.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,720 ($47.29). The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,314.67 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,506.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,418.74.

Get Caledonia Investments alerts:

Caledonia Investments Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of GBX 18.93 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently 2,586.87%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.