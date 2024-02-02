Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) President Sells $5,289,928.90 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

