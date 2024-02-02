Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells 6,485 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $11,283.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,024.50.

NYSE:GROV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 259.47%. The business had revenue of $61.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

