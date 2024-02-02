Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Sells 6,485 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $11,283.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,912.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,024.50.
Grove Collaborative Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE:GROV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the third quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Grove Collaborative
About Grove Collaborative
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grove Collaborative
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.