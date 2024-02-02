Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $18,310.44 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $18,310.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 6,979 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $14,935.06.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $57,304.50.

On Monday, January 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,263 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $21,757.56.

On Friday, January 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,986 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,530.18.

TOI stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 61.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

