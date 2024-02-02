Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,500 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 14.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $42.81. 8,974,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,891,801. The firm has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Report on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.