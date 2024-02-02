Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC decreased their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735,133. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 355,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,632,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 56,130 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 22,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

