Intel’s (INTC) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,735,133. The company has a market capitalization of $178.59 billion, a PE ratio of 107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

