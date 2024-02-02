Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $13,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $128.07. 257,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,921. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $116.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $129.96.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

