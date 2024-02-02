International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
THM stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 million, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.