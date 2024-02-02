International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $119.89 million, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 2,268,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $1,497,048.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,198,980 shares in the company, valued at $42,371,326.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

