Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,930,900 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 55,261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,736.6 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.