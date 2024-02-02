Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,930,900 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 55,261,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15,736.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF opened at $3.05 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

