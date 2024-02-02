Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,804 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,882,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,201,000 after acquiring an additional 467,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after acquiring an additional 196,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,440 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,565,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,629,000 after acquiring an additional 191,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.33. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.5601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

