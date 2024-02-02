Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $425.69. 16,535,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,135,879. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.15. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $429.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

