Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 17,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 36,541 shares.The stock last traded at $43.22 and had previously closed at $43.72.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $670.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 46,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

