Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,011 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,806,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $158.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.74.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

