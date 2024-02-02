Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day moving average is $148.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

