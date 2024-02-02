Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Synchrony Financial (SYF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF):

1/24/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Synchrony Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2024 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $35.00 to $42.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Synchrony Financial was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Synchrony Financial is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Synchrony Financial had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.41. 983,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 155.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 86,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $13,005,000. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 52.6% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,102,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,259,000 after acquiring an additional 62,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

