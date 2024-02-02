Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 5,729 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 3,348 call options.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 357,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,207,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,985. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

